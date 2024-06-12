Alia Bhatt lauds Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer: ‘This looks…’

Ever since the first look of the most-awaited Pan India film Kalki 2898 AD is out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer. The film which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, has created a lot of hype with its recent trailer launch. Now, Alia Bhatt has reacted to the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD.

Apart from Bhatt, so far, several Bollywood celebrities along with fans have taken to their social media to praise the trailer of the movie. Many are eagerly anticipating the release of Kalki 2898 AD as well.

Alia Bhatt heaps praise on Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. Tagging all the actors in the film including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and the director Nag Ashwin, the actress wrote, “this looks unreal,” with a clap emoji.

Check it out:

About Kalki 2898 AD

In an interview with Deadline, Prabhas had earlier revealed that Nag Ashwin is targeting a global audience with Kalki 2898 AD. He added that the film is made for an international audience hence the budget of the film is quite high. In fact, this is the reason that they have got the best actors from the country on board.

Advertisement

It is said that this film draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD as the title suggests. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the trailer indicates this film has reinterpreted the Mahabharat through a futuristic, dystopian perspective. The film is set to hit theatres on June 27.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. The actress has a couple of exciting films in her kitty and the first one amongst those is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

In this film, the actress will be seen alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor with whom she has shared screen space in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, and Vicky Kaushal with whom she has shared screen space in Raazi.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan gives shoutout to dad Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD trailer; finds it ‘mind blowing’