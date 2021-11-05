Alia Bhatt laughs as Ranbir Kapoor hides his face from flashes; Varun Dhawan, Natasha go desi for Diwali party

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 07:56 AM IST  |  8.8K
   
After battling COVID 19 for over a year, things are finally getting back to normal. This was evident as the tinselvile, which is known for its grand Diwali parties, witnessed massive celebration this year. Several celebs were papped in the town as they stepped out for the celebration. Amid this, power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also made heads turn as they were papped together in the car while making an exit from a party.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen getting a little irked as he left with Alia Bhatt and tried hiding his face from the constant flashes. However, the Raazi actress was seen laughing as Ranbir tried to hide his face. The actress was also seen relishing a plate of chaat as she left in the car. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who were celebrating their first Diwali post wedding decided to go all traditional for the celebration. In fact, they were seen twinning in an ivory coloured outfit as they got papped post a Diwali party in the city wherein the Judwaa 2 actor made sure to wave at the paps as he left.

To note, Alia had recently taken the social media by a storm as she shared a mushy pic with her main man on the occasion of Diwali. She was seen donning a blue lehenga with golden embroidery and was posing with Ranbir who looked dapper in a dark blue coloured kurta with golden embroidery at the neck. The lovebirds were seen holding on to each other and were seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. 

