Alia Bhatt leans on Shaheen as they declare their love for Taylor Swift in a photo; Write ‘swifties 4 lyfe’

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt spent the weekend together and took to social media to share a cute selfie. With it, they also declared their love for International sensation Taylor Swift.
14772 reads Mumbai
Actor Alia Bhatt has been spending her time at home with sister Shaheen Bhatt and often the two siblings drop adorable photos on social media. From spending time in the kitchen to clicking photos of their pet cats, Alia and Shaheen have been making the most of their time together amid the lockdown and also have been sharing glimpses of their shenanigans on social media. Often, their photos go viral and once again, their recent selfie where they declared their love for Taylor Swift, impressed their fans. 

Taking to social media, Alia shared a cute selfie with the ‘folklore’ filter by Taylor Swift on Instagram. In the photo, Alia could be seen leaning on her sister Shaheen as they both smiled and captured the moment in the frame. The adorable smile on their faces gave fans a glimpse of their happy weekend. Amid the lockdown, Alia and Shaheen added to their cat family and got home Juniper. Recently, Alia turned paparazzi for her cats Edward and Juniper. 

However, their latest selfie gave away their love for Taylor Swift and left everyone in awe. Alia captioned the happy selfie as, “swifties 4 lyfe.” The adorable photo is sure to bring a smile on all Taylor Swift fans. 

Here is Alia and Shaheen’s selfie:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy. Apart from this, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both the films were slated to release this year. Apart from this, she also has Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Credits :Instagram

