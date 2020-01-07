Alia Bhatt to learn cuss words for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi? Here’s what we know

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

was to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah opposite but for reason best known to them, the film was shelved at the last minute. Post that, Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Gangubai Kathiawadi to Alia and as we speak, Alia has kick-started the shooting of the film. On Christmas, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a photo of her vanity van from the sets of Gangubai, and described it as the best gift from Santa that she has received this Christmas.

Post her New Year celebrations with boyfriend and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Alia returned to the bay, and is back on the sets of Gangubai. In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen in a never seen avatar before, and as we all know, the film is based on prostitution therefore, for the same, Alia has to learn cuss words and of course, change her body language, and her way of talking. According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt will be learning cuss words in Hindi and Marathi that she hasn’t heard before. According to a report, Alia was in a cultural shock to hear the way her character speaks and for the film, Alia will have to enter a world that she never would have thought of entering.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and ’s Takht, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Credits :Times of India

Read More