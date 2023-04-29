Alia Bhatt leaves for MET Gala; Fans ask her to ‘slay’ as the actress jets off to make her red carpet debut

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion calendar every year. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place next month on May 1, 2023. The Met Gala or the Met Ball is an annual fundraising gala that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. Every year, the event is themed a particular way, in alignment with which celebrities are invited to walk the red carpet in their designer outfits, often making bold shocking fashion statements. Among the actors who are confirmed to attend this year’s event, Alia Bhatt will make her debut appearance.

Alia Bhatt leaves for MET Gala 2023

The Brahmastra actress was spotted on Friday night at the airport leaving the city. She had the brightest smile on her face and also waved at the paparazzi before leaving. Alia kept it comfortable in baggy-fit denims, a white tee, and a colourful jacket on top. She rounded off the look with a white sling bag and white sneakers.

Take a look at the video here:

Alia is all set to walk the red carpet in Prabal Gurung attire and while the designer has always had the best in store for Alia, we are excited to see what Prabal Gurung has created for the actress for the big night. Reacting to the video on social media, fans of the actress showered their love on her. While most commented on how cute she looks in the outfit and it’s hard to believe that she is a mother, others wished her luck for the event. One comment reads, “Ready to slay MET Gala, will be rooting for you!” Another wrote, “Best Of Luck Girl! Slay!” One user also commented, “You go girl @aliaabhatt excited for MET Gala!” It’s evident from the comment section that fans are excited to see Alia’s MET Gala look.

