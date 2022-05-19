Alia Bhatt leaves for Heart Of Stone shoot; Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt & Soni Razdan react

Alia Bhatt had grabbed all the attention and left all her fans jumping with joy ever since the news of her making her Hollywood debut came out. The actress is all geared up to be a part of the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself looking stunning as she is leaving to shoot the film. The actress in her post announced that she is feeling like a newcomer once again. Well, the moment she posted this picture a lot of her friends and family members wished her luck in the comments section.

Taking to the comments section Alia Bhatt’s friend Arjun Kapoor wrote, ‘International Khiladi’. Soni Razdan wrote, ‘wishing you all the luck in the whole world’. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, ‘we love you’. Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘All the best Alia’. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, ‘Am sure they have done their homework and they are more nervous. Best wishes always.’Shibani Dandekar posted heart emojis, Saba Pataudi too wrote ‘all the very best’. Sister Pooja Bhatt wrote, ‘life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable@ THE WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!’.

Check out the reactions:

Apart from Heart Of Stone with Gal and Jamie, Alia will be seen next on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film is helmed by Karan Johar. She also will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and is backed by Zoya, Reema Kagti. Besides this, Alia has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 9, 2022.

