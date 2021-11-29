Alia Bhatt is literally fired up after seeing beautiful glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra sets

It was just a few days ago when Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Brahmastra is targeting a September 9, 2022 release. Now, on Monday, director Ayan Mukerji levelled up the excitement by sharing a slew of stunning BTS photos from the movie sets featuring Ranbir Kapoor. However, what caught our undivided attention was Alia Bhatt’s smokey reaction to the stunning photos. Just hours after the pictures surfaced online, Alia took to her Instagram story to shower love on beau Ranbir and BFF Ayan.

She literally used fire and smoke to express her feelings and we are absolutely loving it too. In the post shared by the director, we see the director narrating scenes to the lead cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. While in one photo the duo can be seen having a deep conversation, in another fans get a tiny glimpse of the visuals from the movie. Ayan standing on a lit-up set, commanding his team only gives us an indication of how larger than life the movie is about to be. Take a look at the pictures below:

Here’s how Alia Bhatt reacted:

While sharing the post, director Ayan captioned the photos as ‘Flashes of Time’. Meanwhile, on the official page of the film, the stills were shared with yet another quirky caption that read, “@ayan_mukerji dropping some beautiful glimpses of his journey of bringing #Brahmastra to life.” Apart from Alia, the post has received thumbs up from many prominent faces of the industry. While Karan Johar dropped multiple fire emoticons, on the other hand, Mouni Roy was all hearts for the photos in the comment section. Speaking of fans, they are left utterly excited as the pictures have garnered immense anticipation among them.

Previously a source close to the film exclusively revealed to us that, “The work on the VFX front is happening in full swing and everyone around is very satisfied with the final outcome of the world that Ayan had in his imagination. While the film is going to be a solo release on September 9, there is a talk in the industry that it wouldn’t face any opposition in the second week too given that the stakes involved are too high and it’s among the costliest films of Hindi film industry.”

