Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she flaunts her customised ‘Baby on Board’ outfit at Brahmastra event; WATCH

Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with her adorable customised outfit at Brahmastra’s pre-release event hosted in Hyderabad last night. For the unversed, to-be-parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were joined by Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR, as they attended a press conference in Hyderabad last night. During the session, Alia, who donned a pretty pink salwar suit, flaunted her customised outfit by designers Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, which had the words ‘Baby on Board’ written on the back.

Alia Bhatt in her customised ‘Baby on Board’ outfit

During the Brahmastra press conference, Karan Johar stated that Alia will be delivering two babies: One on the 9th of September (as he referred to the much-awaited film Brahmastra), and the other much later (referring to her baby with hubby Ranbir Kapoor). Hearing this, Alia, who was on stage with Ranbir beside her, turned with her back to the cameras, and happily flaunted her ‘Baby on Board’ print on the outfit. Adorable, isn’t it?

Furthermore, Alia also expressed her admiration for Ayan Mukerji, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. She said, “Talking about Brahmastra feels very emotional as it is a journey of 10 years. We dreamt of this film with eyes wide open. Ayan has been our light and guiding force. Rajamouli sir has been our hero. Without him, cinema is incomplete…without him the journey of Brahmastra is incomplete. Tarak is a megastar, today, he proved that he has a mega heart by supporting Brahmastra. He is one of the nicest soul I have come across”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is gearing up for worldwide release on September 9. Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an extended cameo. SRK will be playing the role of Vanar Astra in the film.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Megastar Chiranjeevi lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. Made on a massive budget, the much-awaited film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures.

Also, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2.

