Alia Bhatt looks chic as she graces BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday bash with Shaheen; Malaika-Athiya join

After having a fabulous year, Indian actress Alia Bhatt flew to New York City for a relaxing family vacation with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Raha. The couple was spotted by fans on multiple occasions giving everyone a glimpse of their holiday abroad. Recently, they returned from their trip and landed in Mumbai. And guess where the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was first spotted in the city? At her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The event was also attended by many Bollywood divas like Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, and others.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt clicked at Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday bash

A couple of hours ago, Alia Bhatt was papped in Mumbai making her way into a Japanese restaurant and bar accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. As the sisters posed for the cameras, they looked drop-dead-gorgeous. Alia wore an electric blue fringe-detailed mini dress with a plunging neckline. The actress completed her look with dewy makeup, a couple of rings, and transparent heels. Her sister on the other hand looked ravishing in a red full-length dress.

Malaika Arora arrives in style for the event

Actress Malaika Arora channelized her inner boss babe as she made heads turn in an all-black look. The dancer sported a black crop top with black flowy pants. She casually kept her jacket on her shoulders as she made her way into the venue. What got everyone talking was the glow on her face.

Athiya Shetty stunned in black as she arrived at the party

It’s been a while since we saw actress Athiya Shetty on the big screen. But she has been spotted going in and out of Mumbai multiple times. Now, the star kid was seen arriving at her bestie’s birthday party. Wearing a black crop top with black pants, the Hero actress looked comfy and chic at the same time. She tied her hair in a half-ponytail and opted for subtle glam for the night.

About Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Birthday girl Akansha is a model-turned-actress who made her Bollywood film debut with Guilty in 2020 and was next seen in the OTT show Ray.

