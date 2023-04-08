Alia Bhatt looks classy in casuals, pays a visit to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s bungalow’s construction site

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been on cloud 9 ever since she stepped into motherhood. The actress recently resumed her professional work commitments and has been stepping out for work. She recently went to Kashmir to wrap up the last song schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, we all know that the actress along with hubby Ranbir Kapoor have been building their dream home and they often visit the construction site of their bungalow. Today too the Dear Zindagi star paid a morning visit to the construction site.

Alia Bhatt snapped at the construction site of their new home

In the video shared by the popular Instagram page Viral Bhayani, we can see Alia Bhatt looking cool in her casual attire. She wore a white coloured tank top that she paired with blue loose-fit denims. She left her hair open, carried a sling bag, wore black sunglasses, and completed her look with flip-flops. Her looks were perfect for the summer season. She was surrounded by her staff members and waved at the paps when she heard them calling her. The actress seems to be making sure to check if everything is going fine with the construction of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s dream home.

Check out the video:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The duo recently shot a song in Kashmir. Their videos and pictures from the location were leaked on social media. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. This year, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

