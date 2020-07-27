Alia Bhatt looks cute as a button in a childhood PHOTO & Gully Boy co star Ranveer Singh is in awe of her

Alia Bhatt's childhood picture that has been shared on Instagram is too adorable to miss and there is no denying this fact. Check it out.

is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of the Bollywood film industry. The stunning beauty started her career in Bollywood with Student of the Year in 2012 and has been unstoppable since then. The actress has given some outstanding performances in the course of her career in movies like Raazi, Highway, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Gully Boy, and Udta Punjab to name a few. Meanwhile, her utter beauty and unique style statements have a separate fan base.

As we speak of this, Alia Bhatt has shared a childhood picture of herself on her Instagram handle in which she looks cute as a button. She is wearing a loose shirt with both of her hands folded up together. Half of her curly hair is tied up and we can’t take our eyes off this adorable picture! Alia writes in her caption, “Spread some love.” Meanwhile, her Gully Boy co-star is in awe of the picture and leaves a sweet comment on her post.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a couple of interesting projects lined up one of which is Sadak 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. It has been directed by Mahesh Bhatt. She will then be seen in Brahmastra that also features and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It has been produced by and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Moreover, Alia will be making her debut in the South film industry with RRR.

