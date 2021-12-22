Alia Bhatt looks like a diva in black, Ranveer Singh sports a white angel boy look; See PICS

When you ask someone to name their favourite actors, chances are that you’ll hear Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh more than a few times. Combine them, and you have the perfect recipe of an impeccable movie. The two will be seen together in Karan Johar’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo has been in headlines for the movie’s shoot in Delhi. Now, Ranveer and Alia were clicked at 83’s screening - and- they looked like an absolute dream.

Like yin and yang, the on-screen couple’s outfits complimented each other. Their black and white combination of attires was an absolute success. Alia Bhatt looked like a stunning diva in her black dress which had flowing back. She left her hair down and had smokey eye makeup done. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked devilishly dapper in a spotless white suit that he paired with a jet black bowtie. His pushed-back hair, tinted glasses, and his hot mustache enhanced his look multifold. Talk about on-screen couple outfit goals!

Check the pics here:

The screening was attended by multiple personalities including 83’s entire team and also Kapil Dev. 83, which is a sports drama, is set to make hit the big screens on 24th December. The movie which is Kabir Khan directorial documents the legendary 1983 Cricket World Cup that was won by India. The movie stars Deepika Padukone alongside Ranveer Singh who portrays the character of Kapil Dev.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently wrapped up its shooting schedule in Delhi.

Also Read: 83 Screening: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev & Kabir Khan's bromance is unmissable as they slay on red carpet