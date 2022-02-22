Alia Bhatt looks like a dream in white saree during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; PICS

Alia Bhatt is creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie features the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress in the titular role and marks her first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and while fans are eagerly waiting for it to hit the screens this week on February 25, Alia and the team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote the movie.

Amid this, Alia Bhatt has been grabbing attention with her style statement during Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. To note, the Student of The Year actress has been flaunting her love for white during the promotions. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has once again made heads turn as made a statement in a white saree during the promotions. In the pics, Alia was seen nailing a white blouse with a white saree and completed her look with open tresses. She was also seen recreating her Gangubai signature back namaste pose for the paps.

Take a look at Alia Bhat pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, apart from Alia, the movie will also star Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Vijay Raaz in the lead. After the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Alia will be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, etc. She is also working on Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.