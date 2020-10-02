Alia Bhatt looks drop dead gorgeous as she inspires fans to 'take that step' in latest Instagram post

Alia Bhatt is breaking the internet with her recent picture which comes along with a thoughtful caption. Take a look

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and true blue social media queen. The Student of The Year actress, who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, is often seen taking the social media by a storm with her beautiful pictures which are a true delight for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has shared a yet another beautiful monochromatic picture on Instagram which is winning hearts and will make you scream wow.

In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a stylish off shoulder crop top paired with striped trousers. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos and sling bag while her open hair locks were adding to the charm of her pic as she posed on a staircase. In the caption, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress wrote, “Tip toe if you want.. but take that step.” Alia’s pic was showered with immense love not just by her fans but her celebrity friends as well. Rhea Kapoor commented saying, “Hot”. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shibani Dandekar and others were also in awe of Alia’s stunning picture.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent Instagram post:

Talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The diva will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite beau . Besides, the Raazi actress is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer project RRR.

