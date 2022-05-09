Alia Bhatt looks ethereal in a white pantsuit as she spends a 'beautiful' day in Doha; PICS

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She debuted with filmmaker Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2014 and since then, there is no looking back. With movies such as Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others, Alia has proved her acting mettle time and again. She also enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, the 28-year-old newlywed actress took to Instagram to share some divine photographs.

In the photos, Alia channelled her inner boss lady as she spent a day in Doha. She looked ethereal in a white pantsuit. Her hair and makeup were also on point. She gave a glimpse of her day to her fans as she ate poha and french fries during her outing. While sharing the post, Bhatt wrote, “A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha.” As soon as she uploaded the snaps, her die-hard fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “Beautiful.” Another fan commented, “You are so gorgeous.”

See Alia’s post here:

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April this year in presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie marks Alia’s second collaboration with Ranveer after Gully Boy. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir and the first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

