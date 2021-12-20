Alia Bhatt looks fresh as a daisy in yellow as she enjoys her BFF's pre-wedding rituals; PICS

Alia Bhatt's BFF Meghna Goyal will soon be tying the knot and this special occasion guarantees fun celebrations. Even before Alia's girl gang could get over Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's beautiful wedding in November, they have yet another wedding to look forward to. Although the actress has not shared pictures with the bride-to-be on her social media space yet, we did chance upon several pictures from the Haldi ceremony today from her friends' Instagram accounts and it looks like all of them are having an amazing time.

Sometime back today, Alia's friends dropped some beautiful photos on their Instagram stories. In the photographs, Alia can be seen posing ecstatically with her gang including Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Meghna Goyal, Kripa Mehta, Rhea Chatterjee, Devika Advani, and a couple of others too. All of them, including Alia, can be seen in bright shades of yellow, perfectly in tune with the ongoing Haldi ceremony. Alia looks her pretty self as usual as she dons a bright yellow sleeveless kurta. Alia has styled her hair in soft waves, while she opted for a minimal and fresh makeup look.

Recently, other pictures from Meghna's pre-wedding celebrations surfaced, where Alia and the other girls were seen enjoying a dinner party under the sky together. In another video, they were seen dancing along to Shah Rukh Khan's popular song, "Main koyi aisa geet gaon".

At the work front, Alia has a slew of interesting films lined up. She will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. She also has Gangubai Katiawadi and Brahmastra in the pipeline. Apart from this, she will also feature in her first production, Darlings, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Alia is currently working on the Karan Johar directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

