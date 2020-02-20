Alia Bhatt looks as fresh as the morning dew in her latest picture; Check it out

Alia Bhatt shared a mesmerizing picture of herself on Instagram. The Kalank actress looked as fresh as the morning dew.

The Gully Boy actress shared a mesmerizing picture of herself on Instagram. The Kalank actress, Alia Bhatt looked as fresh as the morning dew. The stunner is seen in a minimal makeup look in her latest picture. On the work front the actress who featured in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, and Udta Punjab, will be playing the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The fans and the film audience have been waiting to see Alia on the silver screen.

The Bollywood actress was last seen in 's film Kalank. The actress also featured in Gully Boy which won many awards at the recently held Filmfare awards. The actress who made her debut with the film called Student of the Year will also feature in films like Sadak 2, Brahmastra and RRR. The film RRR will see Alia Bhatt in a film alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The south drama is helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The Bollywood film, Brahmastra will see Alia Bhatt opposite Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star .

Check out Alia Bhatt's picture:

The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the much-awaited flick Brahmastra as it will also star Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. The beautiful actress also captioned her picture, by congratulating photographer Dabboo Ratnani for completing 25 years in the business. The latest picture of Alia Bhatt has impressed the fans, and are delighted to see her latest post.

