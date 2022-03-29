Alia Bhatt looks fresh sans makeup as she exits Zoya Akhtar's house; PHOTOS

Actress Alia Bhatt became the talk of the town on Tuesday morning as her film with Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor has finally wrapped up, after 5 long years. Amid the wrap announcement, Alia was also spotted at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's house in the morning. The gorgeous star seemed to have kept it casual for a quick stopover at Gully Boy maker's house. Alia was seen sporting a casual look for the meeting and after exiting the filmmaker's house, she headed out into the city.

In the photos, Alia is seen clad in a black tee with distressed black jeans and matching flats. She left her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look. She is also seen holding a white mask in her hand as she walked toward her car. The actress acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance and then went on her way. Right after making the announcement related to the Brahmastra wrap with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji, Alia managed to grab the attention of her fans with her visit to Zoya's house.

See Alia Bhatt's photos:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, she shared photos from Brahmastra's Varanasi schedule on social media and called it a wrap on the film that has been in the making for the last 5 years. Ranbir and Alia shot for the final schedule in Varanasi and had returned to Mumbai last week.

Amid this, buzz about Ranbir and Alia's wedding is also quite strong. As per an India Today report, Alia and Ranbir may be getting married in the month of April. While Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain has denied reports of the April wedding in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, fans of the couple are certainly waiting to see when the two will tie the knot.

