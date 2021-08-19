Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in the glow of neon light in her new PHOTOS; Seen these yet?

For fans of , Thursday came with a treat from the actress in the form of her new photos on social media. The Brahmastra actress took to social media to drop cool new photos as she basked in the glow of neon light. She is seen clad in a tank top with a skirt in the photos. Alia looked pretty as she posed and wrote, "The Pineapple Series." The Raazi star once again showcased her love for neon lights with her recent photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared three photos as she sat next to a pineapple-shaped neon blue and yellow light. Besides her casual OOTD, what grabbed the attention was her minimalist look with hair left loose and makeup kept to a bare minimum. We could also see how Alia's layered necklaces completed her overall chic look in the photos. Earlier, in the morning, Alia's stylist had shared yet another gorgeous look of the actress and fans loved every bit of it too.

Take a look:

These days, Alia has been occupied in Darlings shoot in the city. She has been snapped quite often at the Versova jetty as she remains occupied with work. A few weeks back, Alia's Darlings co-star Shefali Shah had penned a post when she wrapped up her portions of the film. Shefali had shared how Alia celebrated on the sets with her. Darlings is Alia's first production and she is co-producing it with . It is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Besides this, Alia has RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The actress has Brahmastra with beau . The film has been a work in progress for quite some time and fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia and Ranbir in action. Besides this, she also is a part of Jee Le Zaraa with and . It will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read|Nervous Alia Bhatt begins Darlings shoot, 1st film as producer: Need all the luck to match up to my co actors