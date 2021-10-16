Alia Bhatt looks snazzy in casuals as she steps out on the weekend for dubbing; WATCH

It looks like this weekend is all about work for Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from a vacay with her mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was snapped on Saturday afternoon after she finished a dubbing session and headed out. Alia has been busy with work since she returned from her quick getaway with mum Soni and Shaheen and on Friday evening too, she was seen at a dubbing studio in the city. Today, as she headed out, the paps caught her in the frame.

In the video, we can see Alia greeting the paps warmly from a distance as she walked out of the dubbing studio. She is seen keeping it casual for the day in a pink sweatshirt with light blue denim and sneakers. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress added a cool pair of earrings to her casual look and left her hair open. Nailing a no makeup look, Alia managed to charm everyone with her cool look for the weekend. She greeted the paps and waved to them before leaving for the day.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, when she was enjoying her time with her sister and mother, Alia had shared a lovely snap on Instagram in a blue swimsuit and left everyone in awe. The Raazi actress is now back to work in full swing and fans are waiting to see her in Gangubai Kathiawadi next. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is all set to release on January 6, 2022. Her other film, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR also will release just a day after Gangubai Kathiawadi on January 7, 2022.

Besides this, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Also Read|Take inspiration from Alia Bhatt's casual look and Shraddha Kapoor's glam avatar for your next outing; PHOTOS