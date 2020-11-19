  1. Home
Alia Bhatt looks undeniably cute as she flaunts her no makeup look in boomerang while chilling at home; WATCH

Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a boomerang as she spent her time at home. The Brahmastra star flaunted her no-makeup look in her comfy OOTD in the same.
4432 reads Mumbai
Actress Alia Bhatt is among the stars who enjoy a massive fan following across the country. Not only has she won over fans with stellar on-screen performances but also with her style and cool attitude. The gorgeous star never fails to leave fans impressed with her style and hence, many young girls look up to her for fashion inspiration too. Alia too keeps her fans updated about her shenanigans on social media. And, speaking of this, recently, she dropped a cute boomerang that has left fans in awe. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a cute boomerang video where she was seen whiling away her time at home on a quiet evening. The gorgeous Brahmastra star could be seen clad in a comfy white OOTD in the same. Without any makeup, Alia looked pretty as she teased fans to guess about what she had been up to while spending time at home. The actress's sweet smile too became a highlight of her boomerang video. 

In the next couple of stories, Alia shared how she spent time going through each and every fan mail to her. She even shared glimpses of the same and penned a note for them on social media. 

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's boomerang:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has a couple of highly anticipated films in her kitty including Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In Brahmastra, she will be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor. It is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She was last seen in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

Credits :Alia Bhatt Instagram

