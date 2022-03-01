Alia Bhatt looks like a vision in a white floral saree as she is papped with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; PICS

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her recent film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has minted more than 30 crores on the box office in the first week. Fans are in love with her power-packed performance and have been hailing her. Even Bollywood celebrities are also praising Alia. The film was in the news ever since she was announced. Apart from Alia, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, and Seema Pahwa are also seen in pivotal roles.

Today the actress was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Alia continued to wear a white colour saree with a pink flower print on it. She has been wearing a white colour outfit during all her promotions for the film. Her all-white saree collection has been trending and fans are going gaga over her. To complete the look, the Highway actress used a white colour flower in her hair. Her makeup was very subtle and she applied a nude colour lipstick. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, in white kurta and pajama, was also spotted with her.

Both pose for the shutterbugs. The actress was seen heading towards the office and was all smiles. To note, the film was in legal trouble ahead of its release.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Alia has several projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia also has Brahmastra co starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, the actress will be featuring in Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa.

