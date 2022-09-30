Alia Bhatt 'loves' Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya teaser: Killing it guys
Earlier today, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon unveiled the teaser of their horror-comedy film Bhediya.
The makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya shared a new teaser of their upcoming horror-comedy movie. The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of the Student Of The Year actor's journey in the film industry. The video shows the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and the teaser opens with Varun’s voice in the background but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters.
Sharing Bhediya's teaser, Varun Dhawan captioned it: "Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct." Bhediya is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is helmed by Amar Kaushik. Now, Alia Bhatt reacted to Bhediya's teaser, and taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Woahhh..love it!!!! Killing it guysssss" Meanwhile, this marks Kriti and Varun's second on-screen collaboration together. They have previously worked together in Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film will have a theatrical release on November 25 this year.
Check it out:
Bhediya is the third installment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Varun and Kriti starrer is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe. Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree, is directing the movie. The second in the series was Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film. Apart from Varun and Kriti, Bhediya also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others.
On the work front, Kriti will feature next in Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Varun, on the other hand, will star next in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
