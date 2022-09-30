Alia Bhatt 'loves' Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya teaser: Killing it guys

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya shared a new teaser of their upcoming horror-comedy movie. The official trailer is scheduled to launch on the 19th of October, celebrating 10 years of the Student Of The Year actor's journey in the film industry. The video shows the mystic hills of Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is shot and the teaser opens with Varun’s voice in the background but does not reveal the look or faces of any of the major characters.

Sharing Bhediya's teaser, Varun Dhawan captioned it: "Banenge insaan uska naashta! Bhediya trailer howling on 19th October 2022. #BhediyaTrailerOn19thOct." Bhediya is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It is helmed by Amar Kaushik. Now, Alia Bhatt reacted to Bhediya's teaser, and taking to her Instagram story, she wrote: "Woahhh..love it!!!! Killing it guysssss" Meanwhile, this marks Kriti and Varun's second on-screen collaboration together. They have previously worked together in Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The film will have a theatrical release on November 25 this year.