Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan & more congratulate her

On International Women’s Day, actress Alia Bhatt announced her debut in Hollywood with the Netflix spy thriller film Heart Of Stone. The actress has already proved herself in Bollywood and now with this announcement she has just added another feather in her hat. As soon as she shared the news fans and celebrities started dropping congratulatory messages. Heart Of Stone will also feature actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Tom Harper will be directing Heart of Stone from a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez added raised hands emojis in the comment section of the post. Karan Johar dropped red heart and clapping hands emojis while Vijay Varma posted high voltage sign emojis. Bhumi Pednekar and Manish Malhotra reacted to the news with clapping hands emojis. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Mini Meryl’s at it again..." Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations (fire emojis)." Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also congratulated and Pooja Bhatt dropped cartwheeling, dancing, raised hands, and oncoming fist emojis.

Ananya Panday wrote, “Aliaaaaa” along with heart emoji. Hrithik Roshan congratulated saying ‘Amazing Alia . happy to hear this.”

Netflix India also share a picture of Alia and announced on Twitter, "Pinches self IT’S REALLY HAPPENING! @aliaa08 is all set to star alongside @GalGadot and #JamieDornan in the upcoming Netflix film #HeartOfStone!!!"

Alia was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Fans are loving Alia’s performance.

