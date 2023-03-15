Alia Bhatt makes a wish in VIRAL PIC from her 30th birthday celebration; ‘Cake looks so yum’, say fans

Alia Bhatt is undeniably one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of a number of hit films in her career span of over 10 years. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, in November 2022, has resumed work, and was recently shooting in Kashmir for the last leg of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress returned to Mumbai just a few days ago. Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today, and wishes from her friends, family members, fans and colleagues have flooded social media. Now, Alia’s fan pages have also shared a picture that appears to be from her 30th birthday celebration.

Alia Bhatt makes a wish in viral picture from her 30th birthday celebration

A picture that has gone viral on Instagram shows Alia Bhatt dressed in an orange printed jumpsuit. She is seen seated on a white couch, with the birthday cake placed in the table in front of her. Alia is seen with her eyes closed and hands folded as she makes a wish before cutting the cake. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous in the picture! What’s unmissable is the yummy-looking cake in the form of the numerical ‘30’. It appears to be a chocolate cake with berries on top of it. “Happy 30th Alia,” reads the cake topper. Check out the picture below!

Fans reacted to the picture and while one of them wrote, “Cake looks soooo yummmm,” another one commented, “Time flies by really fast it feels like yesterday when her movie student of the year released.” Other fans wished Alia a very happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor wished Alia Bhatt on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love", along with a queen crown emoji. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a note that read, "Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt." Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback picture of herself kissing Alia on the cheek, and she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best actress ever...love you so much Alia. Sending you a big hug from your favourite place.”

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Birthday: Sonam Kapoor wishes ‘Raha’s beautiful mom’; Kareena Kapoor calls her ‘best actress ever’