Alia Bhatt makes BFF Akansha Ranjan also part of her Ranthambore trip with Ranbir Kapoor in a sweet way; PIC

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were holidaying in Ranthambore with their entire families. But, did you know that Alia's best friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal also indirectly became a part of the trip? Well, check out the cute proof of it.

Over the past few days, and have been making it to the headlines due to their Ranthambore family trip. The photos of the couple had gone viral when they had jetted off with their families and friend Ayan Mukerji for a New Year's trip. But, did you also know that Alia's best friends, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal also invariably became a small part of her trip with beau Ranbir and family? Well, the cutest proof of it was shared by Akansha on social media and it will make all those with BFFS feel relatable.

Taking to her Instagram story, Akansha shared a photo of a video calling Alia and Meghna on New Year's. While chatting up, the ladies struck a cute pose and flaunted their smiles for a screenshot photo. The same was shared by Akansha and Meghna on their Instagram stories. In the photo, Alia could be seen clad in a grey cape and black sunglasses as she posed for her best friends, Akansha and Meghna. Sharing the photo, Akansha proclaimed that she's entering the New Year with old ones.

She wrote, "New Year. Oldest ones." The cute photo surely left fans gushing over the fact that Alia remembered to wish her besties on New Year while on a trip with family and Ranbir. Before jetting off for her trip with Ranbir and family, Alia had met up with Akansha and the two had shared a cute selfie on social media.

Take a look at Alia, Akansha and Meghna's video call photo:

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia's Ranthambore trip has come to an end as last night Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a last picture with all on the trip. The couple had left prior to the New Year with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, , Riddhima, Bharat Sahni and Samara. Ayan Mukerji also was a part of the trip. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra that is helmed by Ayan.

Credits :Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Instagram

