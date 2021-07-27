Alia Bhatt makes heads turn with a powerful message on her cap; SEE Photos

is grabbing all the attention ever since it was announced that she would be starring in the Pan-Indian film RRR opposite Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Recently, the actress flew to Hyderabad to complete the remaining schedule of the movie. Alia who always makes headlines with her style statement is back in the headlines after she was recently papped in Mumbai. The actress has returned to the city after finishing her schedule for RRR.

Well, Alia Bhatt chose to go all black in her outfit. Reportedly, she was papped outside Dharma Productions office wearing black denim shorts and a black full sleeves tee with a black cap and black shoes. Although she looked quite sporty in this attire, what grabbed the attention of everyone was the message on her cap. The message read, “high as your expectations.” Well, this diva indeed has never failed her fans who expect a lot from her. So it wouldn’t be wrong for Alia to say that she is as high as your expectations.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty now. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her Pan-India film RRR. Then there is the much-talked-about film Brahmastra with her beau, . She also has the recently announced directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite and Takht.

