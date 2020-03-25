Alia Bhatt makes her debut on Facebook on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Alia Bhatt, who enjoys a massive fan following on Twitter and Instagram, has now made her debut on social networking site Facebook .

has been an avid social media user who often keeps her fans intrigued with her posts on Twitter and Instagram. Each of her posts on social media are a real treat for the eyes and the diva makes sure to break the internet with every post. And after winning hearts on Twitter and Instagram, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress is all set to take over another social media platform. Yes! Alia Bhatt has made her debut on Facebook and we can’t keep calm about it.

The diva made the big debut today on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and already has over 1.5 million followers. While fans are excited about Alia joining the social networking site, the Kapoor & Sons star took it as an opportunity and shared the motion poster of her upcoming magnum opus RRR which is helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. “It’s the power of opposing forces of fire and water. Here it is, the #RRRMotion Poster - #RiseRoarRevolt. Wishing you a happy #GudiPadwa.”

Take a look Alia Bhatt’s post on Facebook:

Talking about the work front, the bubbly actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline apart from Rajamouli’s multi-starrer project RRR which features , NTR junior and Ram Charan in key roles. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite beau , Amitabh Bachchan and . The movie will mark Alia’s first collaboration with Ranbir and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. Besides, she has also been working on daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Gulshan Grover in lead. To note, the movie happens to be the sequel of Pooja and Sanjay’s 1991 release Sadak and will mark their reunion with Mahesh Bhatt after almost three decades.

Meanwhile, Alia has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein she will be essaying the titular role of a mafia queen. In fact, the first look poster of Alia and Bhansali’s first collaboration even made the fans curious about the movie.

Credits :Pinkvilla

