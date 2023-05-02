Alia Bhatt makes India proud on the 2023 MET Gala red carpet as she wears a gown made of 100,000 pearls
Alia Bhatt takes ‘Made in India’ to the MET Gala red carpet with her Prabal Gurung gown made of 100,000 pearls. Check out her first PICS from the event.
Alia Bhatt shines in white in her first pictures from the 2023 MET Gala debut.
Alia took to her Instagram space and treated her fans and followers to several photos from the red carpet at what is called ‘fashion’s biggest night out’. The actress paid tribute to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld with her pearl-embroidered gown made of a whopping 100,000 pearls. Scroll below and take a look.
Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram
