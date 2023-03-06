Alia Bhatt makes it to the list of Impactful International Women of 2023 with Emma Thompson, Rosalia

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy shooting for a song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir, is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. Alia has time and again managed to impress the audience with her craft. 2022 proved to be a successful year for the actress as she delivered three hits - Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra. All three films hit the ball out of the park and enjoyed a thunderous run at the box office. Now, her solid performances have been acknowledged internationally!

Alia Bhatt joins Variety's Impactful International Women of 2023 list

The new mommy in town made it to Variety's list of Impactful Women of 2023. The list also includes personalities who have immensely contributed to international entertainment. Speaking about her film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, which shattered several box office records, Alia said, "There’s always that one film that’ll transcend language and leave its mark in people’s hearts." The actress also talked about her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh.

Alia expressed excitement about the Karan Johar directorial. She said that she was excited about the film as it's giving 'quintessential Bollywood'. She also said that she was finally wearing sarees in the snow and it was a dream come true from every angle.

She was seen jetting off to Kashmir with her mom Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and her daughter Raha recently. Several videos and pictures of Alia and Ranveer surfaced on the Internet as they shot for their song. In one of the videos, Alia was seen donning an all-red ensemble. She looked nothing less than a dream.

Work front

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It is slated to hit theatres on July 28. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The trio will start shooting for the film this year. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

