Alia Bhatt makes the most of her self quarantine time finishing a book amid COVID 19 scare; See PHOTO

Alia Bhatt is making the most of her self quarantine time reading a book in the midst of Coronavirus scare. Check out her latest Instagram post.

As Bollywood is just one day away from witnessing the first-ever massive shutdown in its history amid Coronavirus scare, the celebs are adopting different ways to keep themselves busy for the next two weeks. While some of them are spending quality time with the family members, a few others are seen indulging in indoor exercises and workouts. As per an order, all shoots of films, tv shows, and web shows will be suspended from 19th to 31st March.

has been the most active on social media for the past few days. She has posted pictures on how she has been spending her self-quarantine period. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has shared yet another picture in which she is seen reading a book titled ‘The Indefinable Nitin Sawhney.’ She has mentioned about staying home and finishing the book in her caption. Yesterday, Alia was seen defeating sister Shaheen in a game of Catan as the two sisters were making most of their leisure hours.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post below:

On the professional front, Alia has some interesting projects lined up this year. She will be seen alongside and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra which has been helmed by . The actress will also star in Sadak 2 co-starring her sister Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi is Alia Bhatt’s most-anticipated movies of the year and the fans are eagerly awaiting its release. She will be making her South debut with RRR next year.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Alia Bhatt is winning the Catan game amidst self quarantine; sister Shaheen shares a photo)

Credits :Instagram

Read More