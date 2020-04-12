Alia Bhatt makes pudding in her PJ's on the occasion of Easter and it's all things cute

Shaheen Bhatt shared a photo of Alia Bhatt on her Instagram Story and the actress is all smiles as she posed for the camera from the kitchen.

is utilizing the free time on her hands to its fullest potential. Apart from spending her time in reading and writing, the actress is also cooking up a storm. On Sunday on the occasion of Easter, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt shared an adorable photo of Alia busy making some pudding. Shaheen shared a photo of Alia on her Instagram Story and the actress is all smiles as she posed for the camera from the kitchen.

Shaheen captioned the photo, "Little pudding making pudding." Alia definitely loves baking. Just last week, the actress shared a photo of some banana bread that she baked with elder sister Shaheen. Sharing the final result on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Stayed home & .. baked a little with the sister @shaheenb made the real chocolate cake & I made the grain free paleo banana bread #learntsomethingnew." Alia's banana bread had many takers as commented and asked the actress for the recipe. While mum Soni Razdaan commented, "Still waiting for my slice."

Check out Alia's baking adventures below:

On the wok front, Alia was busy shooting for various projects and commercials before the lockdown including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia was set to begin shooting SS Rajamouli's RRR. However, the lockdown has indefinitely pushed all filming schedules. Speaking about her character in the much talked about RRR, Rajamouli has clarified that the actress won't be cast in a love triangle.

