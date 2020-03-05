Alia Bhatt makes sure Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is in the spotlight during the screening of Guilty; Watch Video

During the photo ops, we came across a video where Alia Bhatt is pulling Akansha Ranjan Kapoor for clicking pictures for the paps before the screening of Guilty.

's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set for her big Bollywood debut in Netflix's movie Guilty. Akansha plays a pivotal role in this Kiara Advani starrer and has received a lot of applaud from the audience after the trailer of Guilty was released. Yesterday, a screening of the movie was held in the city. The screening was a star-studded affair and saw who's who of Bollywood. It was a big day for Akansha so how could Alia not be there. Infact Alia's mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt had also attended the event.

Alia was all smiles in a pretty chic lilac dress and a pair of yellow heels as she posed for photos for the paps and was beaming with joy in all the photos. The actress looked too excited to see her bestie's film. During the photo ops, we came across a video where Alia is pulling Akansha for clicking pictures for the paps. Akansha, who is a bit new to all this and don't know how to pose for the paps was feeling a bit shy and was confused as well as in a hurry. While posing at one side for the paps and in the middle as well, Akansha was running away towards the theatre but Alia knowing how important it is for the paps to get a good angle, pulled Akansha and posed for the paps till they were satisfied. Don't worry Akansha Alia is always there to guide you. Right?

Talking about Guilty, it will explore the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses her college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story will make the audience question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. Director Ruchi Narain is well-known for her screenplays for films such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Calcutta Mail. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 6th March 2020.

