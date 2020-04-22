Alia Bhatt as Meredith, Ranbir Kapoor as Derek & Hrithik Roshan as Mark: Grey’s Anatomy feat Bollywood stars

We imagined one of the most popular American series, Grey’s Anatomy to be made with Bollywood stars and here’s who we think would be perfect as doctors at Seattle Grace Hospital. Check it out.

It has been almost 15 years since the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired on American TV and the Shonda Rhimes creation is into its 16th successful season. The story revolves around Meredith Grey who joins Seattle Grace Hospital as an intern and how her life is weighed down by being the daughter of Ellis Grey, a Harper Avery Award-winning surgeon. As she joins the hospital with 4 other interns like Alex Karev, Christina Yang, Izzie Stevens and George O'Malley, her life changes completely. As she meets Derek Shepherd, Richard Webber, Miranda Bailey and others, the show goes on.

While the show is extremely popular in the west and across the world, in India, there is a huge audience that enjoys the medical drama about life and more. Keeping this in mind, we reimagined Grey’s Anatomy cast with our favourite Bollywood actors and came up with actors who could possibly fit the bill of these endearing doctors and interns. From to to to , the list goes on. So, without further adieu, we present to you our proposed cast of Grey’s Anatomy featuring Bollywood stars!



Alia Bhatt as Meredith Grey

With her stellar performances in Gully Boy, Highway and Raazi, Alia has proved time and again that she is here to stay. If she ever happened to step into the shows of Meredith Grey, Alia could nail the role of the twisted yet ambitious intern who is hopelessly in love with her attending surgeon. Meredith’s love story with Derek becomes the center of attention in the show and for Alia to play the in love intern who is also looking to be a neurosurgeon like her beau, would be like walking in the park!

Ranbir Kapoor as Derek Shepherd

With a strong and extremely talented background, Ranbir could nail the role of our McDreamy as Derek Shepherd to the T. Derek was a loving, caring and extremely charming neurosurgeon who fell head over heels for his intern Meredith. However, he has a past as he is married to Addison Montgomery who cheated on him with his best friend, Mark Sloan due to which he breaks off with her. With stellar performances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Sanju, Ranbir proved he can do any role like a pro and hence, we feel he would do justice to our McDreamy too. Besides, it would be a treat to watch Ranbir romance Alia!

Hrithik Roshan as Mark Sloan

Aah! From one Greek God to another, Hrithik is the only Bollywood star who could step into the hot shoes of our favourite McSteamy aka Mark Sloan. The most formidable plastic surgeon in the country, Mark is also the guy who is Derek’s best friend. We feel that if Hrithik ever was to play Mark in a Hindi remake of Grey’s Anatomy, girls wouldn’t stop drooling over him just like many couldn’t stop gasping when they saw Eric Dane nail the role. Besides, seeing Hrithik play the hot shot surgeon with a sarcastic sense of humour would be a treat we wouldn’t want to miss!

as Christina Yang

Christina Yang is the fiesty, over ambitious intern who is ready to go to any length to get ahead of others. However, when it comes to her best friend Meredith, she would even go and murder someone with her and not tell a soul. So, for this, we feel our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra would be perfect. With her restrained and nuanced performance, Priyanka would be able to essay Yang perfectly and it would be incredibly fun to see her play a fierce cardio surgeon as the show progresses who is almost devoid of any emotion until her career is at stake!

Vicky Kaushal as Alex Karev

All hail the King of Sarcasm aka Evil Spawn aka Alex Karev from Grey’s Anatomy! If there is one actor who could nail Alex’s role in Bollywood, it is Vicky Kaushal. With his handsome looks and stellar performances in films like Masaan, Uri, Sanju and more, Vicky would be able to pull off Alex to the T. Besides, to see him date Izzie aka Katrina Kaif on screen, who wouldn’t love it? Well, here’s hoping this Hindi remake happens soon!

Katrina Kaif as Izzie Stevens

Isobel Stevens or Izzie as they all call her, is one of the kindest interns among their lot. Also, Izzie has a history of modelling prior to becoming a doctor and hence, if there is one diva who could perfectly fit into her shoes, it is Katrina Kaif. With her nuanced performances in Zero and Bharat, Katrina proved her acting mettle and we fell, if she were to play the kind hearted yet ambitious Izzie, she would just be fabulous in it. Besides, it would be fun to see her get into tiffs with Alex aka Vicky Kaushal on the remade Grey’s Anatomy version!

Kajol as Miranda Bailey

Miranda Bailey is the one who the interns call the ‘Nazi’ as she keeps everyone on their toes. If there is one terrific actor who could nail this part, it would be Kajol. With a historical filmography and years of experience, Kajol would easily pass off as the strict Chief resident who knows how to put her interns in their place and isn’t too afraid of her attendants or her Chief of surgery. Besides, seeing Kajol also be the sassy and sarcastic boss of interns, would be a complete treat!

Amitabh Bachchan as Richard Webber

Richard Webber is the Chief of Surgery at Seattle Grace who can be called the captain of the ship. No one apart from Amitabh Bachchan can play Richard on screen. With his years of experience and some memorable performances, Big B could nail the role with perfection. Richard is everyone’s Go-to person for advice and surely when it comes to Big B, he too would be able to step into the shoes of the sweet yet inspiring chief who everyone can look up to!

as George O’Malley

One of the kindest and sincerest interns among them all was George O’Malley. His sweetness, his unsaid and unspoken love for Meredith is what drives him to do his best and he always is empathetic to people’s pain. So, if there is one Bollywood star who could nail George’s role in Grey’s Anatomy, it would be Varun Dhawan. Varun’s stellar performance in films like October, Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and more, is what makes him so perfect for George’s portrayal. Besides, the biggest USP is we’d get to see him secretly love Alia aka Meredith!

Well, even though this is our perspective of Grey’s Anatomy reimagined with Bollywood stars, we’d like to know from you, if you agree with our list or would you want to see any other actor play the OG characters on the show. Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

