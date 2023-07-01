Alia Bhatt might not look convincing as Sita feels Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana star Sunil Lahiri; Find out why

The recent release, Adipurush which was based on the epic Indian mythology Ramayana had everyone’s attention even before it hit the screens. Fans had a lot of expectations from this film but the Om Raut’s magnum opus did not stand true to its hype. In fact, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer received a lot of backlash for its dialogues and VFX. Well, the actors from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana came ahead and spoke their hearts out about the drawbacks they found in this film. Now, for the past couple of weeks, there is a buzz that Nitesh Tiwari is in talks to make yet another film based on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Scroll down to read what Ramanad Saagar’s Ramayana actor Sunil Lahiri, who played the role of Laxman feels about this casting.

Sunil Lahiri on Alia Bhatt playing Sita in Ramayana

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sunil Lahiri expressed uncertainty about Alia Bhatt playing the role of Sita in Ramayana. He said that both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are good actors and he thinks that they will do justice to the subject. He further added that Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Talking about the Dear Zindagi star, Sunil quipped, “Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Talking about her work front, apart from her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani in the pipeline. With this film, Karan Johar will be returning to the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 7 years. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Now that Alia is back from Dubai, we can expect some promotions for the film. It will release on July 28. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

