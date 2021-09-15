Alia Bhatt misses Ranbir’s sis Riddhima on her birthday; Wishes the ‘beautiful girl’ on her special day

We all know that has become an inseparable part of the Kapoor family now. Although, both and Alia Bhatt are not too vocal about their relationship, but the Sanju actor in a recent interview had addressed Alia as his girlfriend and since then fans cannot stop gushing about the couple. Well, Alia not only shares a close bond with Ranbir but also with his family and today on his sister Riddhima’s birthday, the actress took to her Instagram story to wish her by posting a picture of them along with Miss Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her posing with Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and mother Soni Razdan. This seems to be an old picture of the three. Alia looks gorgeous in the picture as she can be seen in red attire wearing big hoops. Riddhima was seen in black attire standing behind Alia and beside her stood Soni Razdan, who too was dressed in black attire. All three ladies looked gorgeous. Sharing this picture in her IG stories Alia wrote, “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Love you rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true! Miss youuuuuu”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a lot of interesting movies in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi playing the titular role. Then she has a pan-India film RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia also will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite . Alia will also be seen in Darlings that will be helmed by ’s production house. Apart from this the actress also has one of the most exciting projects, Jee Le Zaraa with and Jonas.

