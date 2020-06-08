Alia Bhatt ‘monkeying’ around during Pilates workout is perfect dose for Monday motivation; Throwback video

In this throwback video, Raazi actress Alia Bhatt is seen working out with her Pilates trainer; Take a look

has been quarantining with beau and Brahmastra co-star amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and besides spending time with beau, one thing that has remained a constant in her life is fitness and workout as this Raazi actress has been making sure to work out and stay fit. For proof, Alia recently posted a photo on social media wherein she was seen clicking a mirror selfie post her workout while flaunting her new haircut.

That said, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Alia Bhatt while she works out and does Pilates. In the said video, Alia Bhatt is seen doing some heavy-duty workout while nailing her all maroon gym look. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to share a series of photos featuring Alia Bhatt, , Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor as they spend the weekend together and alongside the photos, Riddhima wrote, “My comfort zone #familia.”

Ever since late actor was diagnosed with cancer, Alia Bhatt has been by the side of Ranbir Kapoor and family, and also accompanied Ranbir on his trips to the US to meet Rishi Kapoor. Also, at the last rites of the veteran actor, Alia Bhatt was snapped consoling Neetu Kapoor and was also seen video-calling Riddhima who couldn’t attend the rites due to the lockdown. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Sadak 2, Brahamsta and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

