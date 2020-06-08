  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Alia Bhatt ‘monkeying’ around during Pilates workout is perfect dose for Monday motivation; Throwback video

In this throwback video, Raazi actress Alia Bhatt is seen working out with her Pilates trainer; Take a look
11439 reads Mumbai
Alia Bhatt ‘monkeying’ around during Pilates workout is perfect dose for Monday motivation; Throwback videoAlia Bhatt ‘monkeying’ around during Pilates workout is perfect dose for Monday motivation; Throwback video
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Alia Bhatt has been quarantining with beau and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and besides spending time with beau, one thing that has remained a constant in her life is fitness and workout as this Raazi actress has been making sure to work out and stay fit. For proof, Alia recently posted a photo on social media wherein she was seen clicking a mirror selfie post her workout while flaunting her new haircut.

That said, today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback video of Alia Bhatt while she works out and does Pilates. In the said video, Alia Bhatt is seen doing some heavy-duty workout while nailing her all maroon gym look. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to social media to share a series of photos featuring Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor as they spend the weekend together and alongside the photos, Riddhima wrote, “My comfort zone #familia.”

Ever since late actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer, Alia Bhatt has been by the side of Ranbir Kapoor and family, and also accompanied Ranbir on his trips to the US to meet Rishi Kapoor. Also, at the last rites of the veteran actor, Alia Bhatt was snapped consoling Neetu Kapoor and was also seen video-calling Riddhima who couldn’t attend the rites due to the lockdown. On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank and next, she will be seen in Sadak 2, Brahamsta and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Check out Alia Bhatt's throwback video here:

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi; Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor as the family heads to the capital

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 40 minutes ago

Does she have such a big gym at home ? Unbelievable.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement