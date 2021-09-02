Alia Bhatt mourns Sidharth Shukla's demise; Calls him ‘one of the warmest, kindest & most genuine people’

In what came as one of the most shocking news from the showbiz industry, Sidharth Shukla has breathed his last today in Mumbai. He was 40 and while the initial reports suggested that he had died of a heart attack, his postmortem is still underway. Meanwhile, several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Sidharth’s demise as they still struggle to come to terms with the harsh reality. Joining them, has also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor on social media.

The Student of The Year actress took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of herself with Sidharth and from the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. To note, the 2014 release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania marked Sidharth’s big Bollywood debut. And while Alia mourned the late actor’s demise, she remembered him as a humble and genuine person. She wrote, “Sid. One of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I have worked with.. always smiling and always positive! My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply! Rest in peace!

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

Earlier, Varun had also penned a heartfelt note for his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sidharth. He wrote, “Rip brother. You are loved by so many and you touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.

