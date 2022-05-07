Alia Bhatt nails the comfy look as she gets papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office; PICS

Alia Bhatt has a knack for making the headlines be it on the personal front or the professional front. Besides, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is also known for her style statements and often sends the shutterbugs on a photo clicking spree every time she steps out. Interestingly, today was no different as Alia was clicked in the city once again and she has been slaying the comfy look. The actress had undoubtedly won hearts with her fashion sense once again.

In the pics, Alia was seen wearing a blue coloured printed maxi dress with a deep neckline which she had paired with transparent style sandals. To note, the Student of The Year actress was clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. For the uninitiated, Alia had recently collaborated with the ace filmmaker for the first time for Gangubai Kathiawadi and the movie has been a hit among the fans. Bhansali has been all praises for Alia’s performance as Gangubai while the Udta Punjab actress had stated that working the ace filmmaker has fulfilled her childhood dream. "It was like, I want to work with you, and I wanted to work with you since I was nine. So, I was fulfilling that childhood dream. So, for me. no matter what, I would have expected…that experience- I don't think I can put the gratitude of the experience in words," Alia had stated.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pics:

Meanwhile, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Besides, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie will mark Alia’s first onscreen appearance with her husband Ranbir and it is slated to release on September 9 this year.

