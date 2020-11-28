Alia Bhatt nails her casual look as she steps out with Soni Razdan & Shaheen Bhatt on latter’s birthday; PICS

As Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt turned a year older, the Raazi actress was seen spending quality time with her and their mother Soni Razdan.

has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The actress leaves no stone unturned to express her love for her family and loved ones. In fact, the Student of The Year actress also makes it a point to spend quality time with her family as and when possible. So, on her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s birthday this year, Alia made it point to be with her. The Raazi actress was papped with Shaheen and their mother Soni Razdan as they stepped out for a celebration.

In the pics, Alia was seen wearing a green coloured frock with white print which she had paired with a denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers. In fact, she was also wearing a matching mask. The diva was undoubtedly nailing her casual look. On the other hand, birthday girl Shaheen also kept it simple in her multi-coloured sweatshirt. This isn’t all. Alia also gave a glimpse of Shaheen’s birthday celebration on social media. She shared a series of pics in her Instagram stories wherein the birthday girl is seen enjoying quality time with mommy Soni and sister Alia.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much delayed fantasy drama opposite beau . Besides, the bubbly actress is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and has also been roped in for ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

