Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima pose for perfect winter selfie & we wish Ranbir Kapoor was also in frame

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her time with Ranbir Kapoor and their respective families in Ranthambore where they will ring in the New Year together.

It’s that time of the year when everyone is gearing up to welcome the year 2021 in their own way be it a celebrity or a commoner. In fact, several celebs have left the city to ring in the New Year with their loved ones. Amid this, has also flown to Ranthambore with beau and their respective families to celebrate New Year together. In fact, she, along with and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share beautiful pics from their vacation on social media.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Riddhima has also shared a stunning picture from the vacation which is breaking the internet. Taking to her Instagram story, Ranbir’s darling sister shared a picture of herself posing with Alia and Neetu. To note, Alia looked stunning in her cream coloured turtle neck sweatshirt as she smiled for the camera. While it made a perfect winter selfie, fans are certainly missing Ranbir in the frame. Riddhima, who shares a great bond with Alia, was all hearts for this family pic and captioned it with several heart emoticons.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s recent pic with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

To note, Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for over two years now. While the couple has been going strong with their relationship, there have been reports that Alia and Ranbir will be getting engaged on New Years in the presence of their respective families. However, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has dismissed the reports and stated, “It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them.”

