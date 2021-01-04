Alia Bhatt NOT a part of Resul Pookutty's Piharwa owing to other commitments

Reports of Alia Bhatt signing Resul Pookutty's film Piharwa have been doing the rounds for a while now. Now, as per the ace sound designer, the stunner has not given her nod to the project. Read the complete deets inside.

With many interesting and big budgets films in her kitty, has become one of the most sought actor actresses in the film industry. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and ’s multi starrer Takht in the pipeline. The Raazi star will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with . Amid this, there were speculations of her signing Resul Pookutty’s maiden production Piharwa. Now in a recent interview, the ace sound designer has set the record straight and revealed that Alia is not a part of the project owing to a lack of dates

While talking to TOI, he said though Sadak 2 star loved the script of the film, she didn’t give a nod to it as she wouldn’t be able to take it up for two years as she had other commitments lined up. Pookutty told the leading daily, “I had approached her with the script of 'Piharwa', which I had developed during the lockdown. While she loved it, she told me she wouldn't be able to take it up for two years as she had other commitments lined up. And I can't be waiting that long.” He also stated that the Gully Boy actress had replied to him within three weeks instead of keeping him hanging for an answer.

There were also reports of 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' fame Parth Samthaan featuring in the lead role in the film. Further, when quizzed about Parth being the part of Piharwa, the acclaimed sound editor said he suits the role but we are yet to sign him on. Resul added, the producer is talking to him and he is “under consideration.”

Piharwa that reportedly will revolve around the story of Baba Harbhajan Singh martyred during the Sino-Indian war will be directed by Jyoti Kapoor.

