Alia Bhatt not wanting daughter Raha to move out early to delaying her screentime: 6 revelations actress made about her little one

Alia Bhatt may be one of the biggest actors in Bollywood currently, but that does not take away the fact that she is also a doting mother who loves her daughter Raha unconditionally. The actress always speaks of her very fondly and we bet her fans love all the information they can get of Ranbir Kapoor and her daughter.

In a recent interview on The Nod Mag, Soni Razdan sat in a conversation with her daughter and Bollywood actress who spoke about her little one, her childhood, and more. We are going to list down 5 excerpts from the interview where she spoke about Raha.

6 things Alia Bhatt spoke about daughter Raha

1. Alia Bhatt spoke about how her mom Soni Razdan must have felt when she moved out of her house. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress expressed that she thinks she left her home too soon and she won’t let that happen with Raha.

2. Comparing her mother Soni's parenting style to her own, Alia revealed that the only thing she would do differently is to make sure Raha takes a liking to an art, she learns at least one instrument, one dance form, and one sport. The actress feels that these skills will be very helpful for her in the long run. "I know there is no right or wrong to this, but you left it up to me to decide what I like. I want to start Raha young, so she takes a liking to it. My only regret is not knowing how to play an instrument."

3. Alia calls herself a ‘forward-thinking kind of person’ with Raha. She wants to take each day as it comes. “I’m going by instinct rather than overplanning. Because one thing I know for sure is that when you plan, the plans change.”

4. Alia admits that like most parents she too worries about the times we live in and wants to delay her introduction to screentime. She adds that when she introduces her to the screen she wants to familiarise her with good movies and wants her to fall in love with them. The Dear Zindagi actress quipped that she was never a big reader but she remembers watching The Lion King and feeling creatively stimulated. “And of course, there is nothing like being outdoors for a child growing up, so I’ll try and give her that as much as I can.”

5. Soni Razdan in this interview, revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a beige and white colored nursery for Raha.

6. Alia calls herself a control freak and independent and adds that she loves to micromanage everything. Further comparing herself to her mom Soni, Alia quips that she has a trait of giving unsolicited advice.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

On the cinematic front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her action thriller film Jigra later this year. This film is directed by Vasan Bala and also stars The Archies fame Vedang Raina. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and the stills shared by the actors have raised the excitement levels.

Apart from this, she also has Love & War lined up. This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will also star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. It is undoubtedly one of the most exciting casting of the year.

