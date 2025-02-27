Alia Bhatt offers peek into ‘favorite kind of chaos’ on set; is she shooting for Love & War or something else?

Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She has a lot of exciting projects in her upcoming lineup, which includes Love & War. Alia has been shooting for the magnum opus with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal over the past few months. The actress has now shared a new picture from a set, offering a peek into her ‘favorite kind of chaos.’ We couldn’t help but wonder if this is for Love & War or something else.

Today, February 27, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a mirror selfie from what looked like her vanity van. A number of people from her styling team were seen surrounding her as they helped her get ready for her shoot. Alia captioned the picture, “My favorite (sparkle emojis) kind of chaos.”

The paparazzi also spotted Alia Bhatt at the set in Mumbai earlier today. She wore an oversized white shirt with denim pants and white slippers. She was seen without makeup and had her hair left open. Alia posed for the paps with a sweet smile and waved at them.

Earlier in the week, Alia Bhatt stepped out with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday celebration. Vicky Kaushal also joined the party. Along with the filmmaker’s birthday, they also celebrated her film Gangubai Kathiawadi’s third anniversary and the success of Vicky’s film Chhaava.

Alia shared some inside pictures from the party on her Instagram. The Love & War team posed with SLB’s cake in one photograph, while the second slide showed Vicky cutting another cake.

In the caption, Alia wrote, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with chhaava!!! Chalo abhi party over … back to shoot.”

Love & War is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026. Apart from that, Alia Bhatt also has the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, which is locked for a Christmas 2025 release.