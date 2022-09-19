Alia Bhatt on Dimple Kapadia getting ‘2.5-sec’ screen time in Brahmastra: It's the quality of role..

Now, in a recent interview with India Today, Alia Bhatt talked about why we see Dimple Kapadia for just a few seconds. “I know the larger thought that Ayan has for each and every character that you have seen in Brahmastra: Part One. So, you know that it is conceptualised as a trilogy. For example, people have asked me about Dimple Kapadia - you have seen her for 2.5 seconds but why and how? You can always think that the makers and creator have something in mind for every character.”

Brahmastra : Part One- Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally released last week after years in the making. The highly anticipated movie portrays Ranbir as Shiva, while Alia plays his love interest Isha. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and features Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo. Dimple Kapadia also has a short role in the movie, but a section of Twitterati felt that the film didn’t utilize her talent completely as she only appeared briefly.

Alia also addressed how her fans wished to see more of her in Brahmastra. She said that for her, it was a compliment. However, she added that this was just the first installment and that the audience should wait for the rest of the story to unfold. “I can say this with my eyes shut - the quality of Isha's character is very strong in Brahmastra. I am dead sure they are not going to feel it in parts two and three. I genuinely feel the conceptualization is done at a larger scale. So it's not only in relation to Isha's character, people have so many questions in general - with regards to Amrita and Dev's character and Amitji's character, there are so many questions. But this is part one; let the story unfold. I don't want to give too much of a way, because we genuinely can't. We have been reading everything and we have been excited and entertained and it is lovely that it is being discussed at a large level," she said.

Meanwhile, those who watched Brahmastra already have come up with numerous fan theories about Isha, Guruji (Amitabh Bachchan) and Mohan Bhargava’s (Shah Rukh Khan) characters. Ayan Mukerji addressed it in his recent Instagram post and wrote, “All the Audience Feedback we have received (good, and not so good) - all of which we are absorbing and learning deeply from!! All the AMAZING Fan Theories out there (some of which we’re definitely going to use in our Future!)”

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra released on September 9 in theatres in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

