Alia Bhatt on her criteria for choosing films: 'I just keep it flavorful...'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood movie industry. With her stepping stone being Student of the Year, Bhatt proceeded to showcase her delectable acting skills on the big screen with movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Highway, her latest venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and many more. Recently, the actress spoke about the criteria based on which she chooses her movies and also mentioned that the process is “not at all calculated”.

Alia Bhatt opens up on how she chooses her films

Alia is known for her diversified choices of movies. Since the time she stepped into the industry, she has explored several genres including romance, drama, and comedy. Recently, in an interview with Elle US Magazine, Alia Bhatt disclosed the criteria based on which she chooses her films. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress mentioned, “I choose films the same way I’ve been doing [it] for years. I just keep it flavorful. I want the flavors to be different from each other. It’s to satisfy my extremely impatient, monotony-abhorring kind of brain. It’s not at all calculated.”

Alia reveals the struggles of doing a Hollywood movie

Bhatt, who recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which also starred Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, revealed the challenges of doing an English movie, discussing how it is out of her comfort zone. “The goal is always to put myself in rooms, studios, sets, and situations that I’m not very familiar with. Doing an English-language movie is out of my comfort zone. It would be the same as doing a [South Indian language] Tamil or Telugu film. That’s a whole new challenge, but it’s also very humbling. I like the idea of starting from scratch. It’s also a way to mix it up,” noted Alia.

Let’s dig into Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

The actress, who is currently rejoicing in the appreciation pouring in for her performance in her latest venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has Jigra lined up next. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra and a Yash Raj Films’ female spy movie in her kitty.

