Alia Bhatt on her thought process behind choosing a film: I can't do that if it's not a great part

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of a number of hit films in her career span of over 10 years. The actress, who welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, in November 2022, has resumed work, and was recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will be her second collaboration with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about what she thinks before choosing a film.

Alia Bhatt talks about her thought process behind choosing a film

Recently, in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Alia was asked that she often chooses strong female characters for her film and what is the thought process behind that. To this, the actress said ‘I think I naturally gravitate towards parts that gave me a challenge or drove me to a place that I haven’t been to before. For me acting and being in front of the camera is not just a job. I do go home and forget about it and don’t take myself too seriously but while I am there, it has to churn me up and has to give me something more.’

Alia further added that ‘I can’t do that if it’s not a great part. So it maybe a small part but it has to be a great part and yeah so that is my focus. Also why not because one thing I learnt in the last years that if you have a good story, great director and a good understanding, a female driven film can be a good film and be a commercial success and be something that people remember you by. So the endeavoru will always be to reach as wide as possible and I will continue to try and broaden the horizon by doing parts where I am the central protagonist.’

Alia Bhatt’s work

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. The pictures and videos from the sets have been going viral and creating excitement amongst the fans. This film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azami, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

