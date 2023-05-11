Alia Bhatt on people questioning her decision of having a baby at peak of her career: You'd never ask a man...

Actress Alia Bhatt got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The power couple welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. Since the arrival of their daughter, they have been enjoying every bit of parenthood. Alia and Ranbir, in their interviews, keep sharing interesting details about Raha. Recently, Alia spoke about the new phase of her life. She even gave a befitting reply to those who keep asking about having a baby at the peak of her career.

'It was just a very happy, natural decision'

Alia and Ranbir's faces always light up when they speak about their daughter. During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir happily talked about his angel and how he wants her to be a sneakerhead like him. On the other hand, Alia is asked questions about having a baby at an early stage in her career. While speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia recently, she talked about how men and women are asked different questions after having a baby.

Alia said, "You would never ask a man a question about whether having a baby at the peak of his career was a brave decision. I’m being asked, ‘Are you willing to cut your pace down because you’re having a family?’ But to me, that’s okay. Maybe after working for 10 years at a certain pace, I felt that, okay, maybe I can cut that down and be a mum. I feel like it was very much led by love."

She called it a 'happy and natural decision'. Alia added, "I’ve always been that person who just does things with love. Whatever decision I make, if it feels right, I’ll do it. But if it doesn’t feel right, you’ll always see me taking 16 steps back. I could be offered the biggest movie, the biggest team, but if it doesn’t feel right, I wouldn’t be able to take that step forward. So (having a baby) was just purely nominated by that. And I don’t even think there was a question. It was just a very happy, natural decision."

Work front

Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This year, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

