Alia Bhatt on privacy at her own home, ‘What I’m asking for is not too much’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are an adorable couple and the lovebirds welcomed daughter Raha in their lives in November last year. Since the arrival of her daughter, fans and netizens have been desperate to catch a glimpse of the little one. However, Ranbir and Alia did not reveal her face yet and have requested the paparazzi to protect their privacy.

Alia Bhatt on privacy

Talking about privacy, in February this year, the actress went furious as a few media persons clicked her photos while she was sitting inside her home. Alia uploaded the photos on her social media account and called out the newspaper publication and even tagged Mumbai police in the post. In the picture, Alia was seen sitting inside her home and she wrote in the caption, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today (sic).”

Alia reacted to the incident and said, "I did feel bad about the incident that took place in February, but I wish news portals picking up the image had been more mindful. I feel like websites sometimes don't know what they're picking up either. But I just wanted to highlight that they need to be a little more conscious when it comes to actors. There are cameras everywhere and it has become this unspoken rule that when we are in public, we are up for absolute consumption. We can't stop that.”

The actress also added, “But I think it's fair for me to expect privacy in my own home. Honestly, there's no beef, no angst, no upsetness. I said what I had to say and received a lot of support for it. And I think people also understood that what I was asking for wasn't too much." Several celebrities from the industry including Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and others came out in support of the actress.

