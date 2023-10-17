Alia Bhatt on re-wearing wedding saree at 69th National Film Awards: Special day calls for a special outfit

Today, was a big day for Alia Bhatt as she was felicitated with the National Award. She was coveted with the prestigious honor for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi by the honorable President Draupadi Murmu. The grand ceremony of the 69th National Film Awards took place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The actress was accompanied by her husband and Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor. For the remarkable day, the actress opted for her wedding saree which was designed by ace designer Sabyasachi. While the fans were already lauding her for repeating the outfit, the actress also shared a sweet note on her choice of outfit for the day.

Alia Bhatt on re-wearing her wedding saree for the National Film Awards

The National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt attended the grand ceremony of the National Awards with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. For the day, she adorned the same white-gold wedding saree, she had opted for her wedding. Taking to her Instagram, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress reacted on her choice of outfit for the day.

Alia shared a gorgeous picture of herself in the Instagram story from the day. Along with it, she wrote, “A special day calls for a special outfit. And sometimes…that outfit is already right there (accompanied by a red-heart emoji). What’s special once can be special again. And again… :) #rewear #reuse #repeat (accompanied by heart hands emojis)

Take a look:

About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's looks

On the occasion of the felicitation ceremony of the National Awards, Alia looked elegantly beautiful in a handwoven ivory-golden tissue silk saree. It is the same saree that she had opted for at her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Today, the actress paired her saree with a choker necklace and matching earrings. Keeping immaculate makeup, the actress tied her hair in a bun. Adding a Gangu flavor to her look, the actress also added white flowers to her bun. Her little red bindi enhanced her overall look.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, looked nothing short of dapper in an all-black outfit. He opted for a black bandhgala blazer and matching pants set.

The prolific actress was bestowed with the honor for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia shared her award with Kriti Sanon who was also awarded in the same category for her role in Mimi.

